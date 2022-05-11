BATON ROUGE, La. - Kevin Reeves, who led Louisiana State Police at the time of the brutal beating and death of Ronald Greene in police custody and during that episode's troubled aftermath, may soon be held in contempt by the Louisiana House, which will consider hitting him with a $5,000 fine for refusing to turn over his journal to lawmakers probing the case.
The House panel probing the Greene case moved to hold Reeves in contempt Wednesday, after receiving several pages of the journal last week following a weekslong back-and-forth with Reeves’ attorney.
Lawmakers on the panel believe their subpoena power entitles them to the entire journal, which Reeves has refused to turn over. They have become increasingly upset with his refusal.
“The documents he produced clearly demonstrated meeting notes with public officials,” said Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, a Houma Republican who chairs the committee.
