BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - House and Senate leaders say they are nearing a deal on how to close a $304 million deficit.
The plan, outlined Monday by House Speaker Taylor Barras and Senate President John Alario, would use between $90 million and $99 million from Louisiana's "rainy day" fund to lessen cuts.
Other available dollars would plug gaps. Cuts to agencies would range from about $80 million to $90 million. How those cuts would be divvied up remains unclear.
To make a deal possible, Barras has to persuade 69 other House lawmakers to tap into the rainy day account, a vote he acknowledges will take some work.
The Senate has to pass Barras' legislation to make across-the-board cuts to dedicated revenue sources agencies receive in future budget years.
The special session must end Wednesday.