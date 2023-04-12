BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said Wednesday that he will run for Secretary of State, pledging to uphold what he called a robust voting system built by current election officials amid swirling conspiracy theories about election mismanagement.
Current Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, a Republican who oversaw the state’s elections for the past five years, said Tuesday that he will not run for reelection because of “pervasive lies” about Louisiana’s voting system that have proliferated since former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss.
As his time presiding over the House comes to an end, Schexnayder said he felt a pull to continue working in public service. He hopes to do so by taking over the "secure and respected" election division built by Ardoin, he said in a statement.
