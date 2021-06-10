BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's parish tax assessors should be able to give themselves hefty car allowances up to 15% of their annual six-figure salaries, lawmakers have agreed, giving final passage Thursday to the proposal.
La. lawmakers agree to give assessors hefty car allowance
By MELINDA DESLATTE, Associated Press
