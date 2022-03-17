BATON ROUGE, La. - Legislators have until March 25 to decide whether to challenge the Democratic governor’s veto of the new maps that would guarantee for another decade that five of the six people Louisiana sends to Congress would be Republicans.
Letters were sent to 104 Louisiana representatives and 39 state senators explaining that should a majority agree, the current general legislative session would adjourn, “then a veto session will commence at noon on the 40th day following adjournment of the most recent session, which in this case would be Wednesday, March 30,” the letters sent by Senate Secretary Yolanda Dixon and House Clerk Michelle Fontenot.
Actually, because the law is so complex, the veto session is automatic and can only be stopped if a majority of lawmakers declare by March 25 that a veto session is not necessary. If the majority doesn’t act, then the veto session takes place.
