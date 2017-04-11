Over the first two days in Baton Rouge, a couple of things have become apparent --- almost no lawmakers have an appetite for raising taxes--- and there is a real potential for gridlock in the next two months.
State Representative Alan Seabaugh addressed those issues today.
“I hope not but we’ve got to get general consensus behind something or nothing’s going to pass. So from a tax standpoint I don’t think it would be gridlock to kill all the tax bills, because frankly the situation we are in right now we don’t have a lack of revenue,” Seabaugh said
Both Seabaugh and Bossier City's Dodie Horton sit on the Ways and Means Committee, through which tax and revenue bills must pass. Like Seabaugh, Horton wants no new taxes and hopes to avoid gridlock.
“The last thing I want to do is not represent my district. But sometimes voting no is representing my district. We want lower taxes and less government in our lives,” said Horton, a Republican.
Logansport Representative Larry Bagley, also a Republican, sits on the House Appropriations Committee and wants to remain optimistic while steering away from gridlock.
“I'd hate to think that’s it. I'd like to think we will be able to get together the Democrats and Republicans ... The House and Senate--- I'm pretty sure we will be able to come up with some ideas to get us through,” Bagley said.
If gridlock does happen and new taxes don't pass, Governor John Bel Edwards put it to lawmakers --- which programs in your district would you like shut down?
“The word for it is threat , that is what it is. You vote for my tax increases or I'm going to cut roads and bridges in your district. That's what he's been doing since he got here. I don't know if that’s Washington style politics --- but it sure is traditional Louisiana politics,” Seabaugh said.
While everybody's hopeful at this stage, political battles to avoid new taxes and gridlock could move front and center over the next two months.