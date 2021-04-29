BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers intend to give K-12 public school teachers a $1,000 pay raise next year, more than double the amount proposed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, the leader of the Senate Education Committee said Thursday.
La. lawmakers plan $1,000 pay raises for K-12 teachers
- By MELINDA DESLATTE, Associated Press
