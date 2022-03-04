BATON ROUGE, La. - A bipartisan legislative committee tasked with investigating the 2019 death of Black motorist Ronald Greene while in State Police custody will meet for the first time on Tuesday to discuss its objectives.
The eight-member committee, chaired by Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, R-Houma, was created in February by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, to review the circumstances leading up to and following Greene's death.
State Police initially said Greene died in a crash after a high-speed chase in northeast Louisiana on May 10, 2019. It was later revealed that after the crash, troopers beat, dragged and shocked Greene until he became unresponsive and died.
