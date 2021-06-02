FILE - In this June 20, 2016, file photo, state Rep. Jay Morris, left, R-Monroe; along with Rep. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie; and Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, listen ahead of a House Ways and Means Committee vote in Baton Rouge, La. The Louisiana Senate gave quick final passage Tuesday, June 1, 2021, to a bill that would allow gun owners to carry concealed firearms without a permit, a measure expected to provoke a veto from Gov. John Bel Edwards. The Senate voted 27-9 Tuesday for House changes to the bill by Republican Sen. Jay Morris of Monroe. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File(