BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's budget outlook is bright going into Gov. John bel Edwards final full year in office, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said Tuesday morning.
"I am pretty confident we are going to have some money to do some things," Dardenne told a committee of the Louisiana Board of Regents at the start of a day of budget hearings.
Earlier this year state aid for higher education rose by $159 million -- the largest hike ever -- and colleges and universities got another $313 million for capital improvements -- a 77% hike over the previous year.
Better than expected state revenue and an influx of federal aid because of the coronavirus pandemic financed major hikes for a wide array of state services during the 2022 regular legislative session.
Lawmakers also enjoyed a $699 million surplus from the previous financial year.
