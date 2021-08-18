NEW ORLEANS - COVID-related deaths among nursing home residents climbed to their highest level in at least 12 weeks as the Delta variant continued its rampant spread across the state, straining health care resources to their breaking point.
The state reported 14 nursing home resident deaths for the week that ended Wednesday, the most in 12 weeks. The number was nearly triple last week's total of five reported deaths. The state data includes the death of any resident who had a COVID diagnosis within the past 60 days or for whom COVID was determined to be a contributing factor in their death.
Since July 28, the state has reported 30 deaths among nursing home residents. Between June 2 and July 21, the state reported just three deaths.
Meanwhile, COVID cases among nursing home staff continue to rise quickly. Homes reported 326 new cases among staff this week, up from 259 reported cases last week. Staff cases have roughly followed the contours of the continuing surge across the state. The 326 staff cases reported is the most since Jan. 13, which came during the winter surge and before very many people at all were vaccinated, a Times-Picayune analysis of the data shows.
Staff vaccination rates are inching up, but far more slowly. Louisiana nursing homes reported having 49% of staff vaccinated, a 1% increase from the week before.
"We are certainly headed in the wrong direction," Denise Bottcher, head of the state's office of the AAR, said Wednesday. "The low levels of vaccinations, particularly among staff, creates an unacceptable level of risk."
The numbers continue to confirm worries that industry and state health officials have voiced about low vaccination rates among nursing home staff who care for some of the state's most vulnerable residents. For the duration of the pandemic, around 30% of the state's more than 11,000 COVID deaths are nursing home residents.
Some nursing home operators have indicated that they will institute a vaccine mandate for employees; the nation's largest industry organization said it would support any home that implemented such a policy. In Louisiana, homes have launched a number of incentive programs, including cash bonuses, employee lotteries and other measures. The Louisiana Nursing Home Association has "strongly urged" all residents and staff to get the vaccine.
By contrast, the state's approximately 270 homes reported an average of 84% of residents vaccinated, which many hoped would help bring an end to the havoc wrought by the pandemic.
Bottcher said the AARP is calling for all nursing homes to require vaccines for residents and staff.
"COVID spreads so easily in congregate settings and it's deadly," she said. "When staff or visitors bring COVID in, you want to be as protected as you can."