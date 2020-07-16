BATON ROUGE, La. - Select Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) locations around the state started offering online appointment Thursday.
Commissioner Karen St. Germain said seven OMV locations, including the office in Vivian, will be able to take appointments. Online scheduling is "an effort to increase efficiency and precautions related to the COVID-19 response", said St. Germain.
“This feature allows us to better serve our customers by shortening wait times and protecting them from possible exposure to COVID-19,” she said.
Several OMV offices in northwest Louisiana remain closed. They include Bossier City, Coushatta and Many.