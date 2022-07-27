SHREVEPORT, La. - High electricity bills spurred animated conversations at Wednesday's Louisiana Public Service Commission meeting held in Shreveport.
The commissioners asked pointed questions of representatives from energy companies, with the biggest one there being Entergy.
The majority of the discussion centered on figuring out ways of easing the pain that so many are seeing in recent months with electric bills. The commissioners told Entergy officials they should have invested in more alternative energy sources long ago.
"You guys have had your dukes up like this instead of saying come on in. And now we find ourselves in a hell of a mess because 85% of these bills are natural gas and we wouldn't have had that had y'all been open and more forthcoming saying, 'Hey we need all of them. Wind if we can by it. Solar if we can do it.' I hear what you're preaching, but I'm just not on the same page. If your company really wants to do something to help prices, you got yourself in a bad situation, because you're depending on natural gas for 85% of your electricity," said Foster Campbell, Louisiana Public Service commissioner.
Entergy representatives told the commission they waived credit card fees and late fees for now to help their customers.
The company also announced it has made a $10 million donation to help families in need of help paying their electric bills.