BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana administered 42,154 doses of the COVID vaccine in the past several days.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1.6 million people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state says 1.4 million people have been fully vaccinated. That's about 31.5% of the state's population.
As of Tuesday, just over 3 million total doses have been administered in Louisiana.