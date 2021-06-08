BATON ROUGE, La. - Rep. Randal Gaines, a LaPlace Democrat, is launching a task force to review cases of prisoners who were convicted by juries that were not unanimous and recommend to district attorneys possible opportunities for clemency or a new trial.
Gaines’ House Bill 346, which had a similar goal, died in committee during this year’s session. Louisiana voters have amended the state constitution to require unanimous convictions, and the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled non unanimous convictions unconstitutional, but neither act applied retroactively to the approximately 1,500 Louisiana prisoners convicted under the old standard.
“Right now, the justice that they have gotten is not real justice, it’s an imitation of justice,” Gaines said Tuesday.