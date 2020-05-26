BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana health officials reported 245 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 38,054.
The state also reported 11 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,596 statewide. The daily number of patients hospitalized decreased again to 831 as of Tuesday.
According to the state, a total of 28,700 people have recovered from the virus as of May 24.
The state entered the first phase of reopening May 15. The governor's new proclamation will allow most businesses to reopen statewide with limits on capacity.