BATON ROUGE, La. - State health officials report Louisiana has now seen more than 300 coronavirus cases in people with the vaccine, though it's still a small fraction of those who've been fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Louisiana was reporting a total of 367 "breakthrough" cases in people who have completed their vaccine series. A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after they've received the second of two doses or the one and only single-dose vaccine.
The state reports more than 1.15 million people have been fully vaccinated. The number of breakthrough cases makes up about .03% of those who are fully vaccinated.
Earlier this month, the state was reporting 170 people with such cases. Officials said at the time that a little more than half of those cases were symptomatic.