BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana health officials reported 20 additional cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant across the state on Thursday.
The vast majority of Louisiana's Omicron infections were reported in the Greater New Orleans area, where the state health department says 30 cases were detected. Four more cases have been reported in other parts of the state—including the Acadiana, Northwest and Northshore regions—for a total of 37.
- Region 1 (Greater New Orleans Area): 30 - 28 probable; 2 confirmed
- Region 2 (Baton Rouge Area): 3 probable
- Region 4 (Acadiana): 1 probable
- Region 7 (Northwest): 2 probable
- Region 9 (Northshore): 1 confirmed
Information is still emerging, but Omicron includes multiple mutations across the SARS-CoV-2 genome. There is concern that this new variant may be more transmissible than previous strains and that Omicron may carry an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants of concern. We expect to learn more about Omicron in the coming days.