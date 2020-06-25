BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported another sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 938, bringing the total of known cases to 53,415 statewide.
The current number of deaths statewide rose to 3,051, an increase of 12 from Wednesday. The daily number of patients hospitalized rose by 22 to 653.
A total of 39,792 people have recovered from the virus according to data last updated by the state June 22.
The state reported 1,356 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, marking the first time Louisiana reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day since early April.