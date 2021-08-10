SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Tuesday 93 deaths due to the COVID-19. Also, 6,088 new cases of the virus were reported.
Louisiana is currently going through it's fourth wave of high COVID cases, some of the highest daily case counts since the start of the pandemic happened recently.
Below displays the five highest case count in order by number of cases. Click here to view data directly from the CDC.
This is a graph visually showing the trend in cases, rising and falling. Click here to visit their site for additional data.
In contrast to the rising case count, more people are deciding to get vaccinated. Another graph from Johns Hopkins shows a rise, not as sharp but similar to the current rise in positive cases.
Residents in the ArkLaTex shared their thoughts on this fourth wave of the pandemic.
"This is really rough, I mean, it's rough, people I know getting COVID," said James Phillips.
Another resident was shopping with his daughters. They choose to take personal measures to stay safe.
"I just try to keep everybody safe and in the house mostly, you know," said Jesse Combs. "If not, we masked up. Take all precautions,"
A mother, Dakota Jackson was shopping with her children as well. She explained, this wave is leaving her uneasy.
"I think we're better though, because we have the opportunity to get vaccinated," said Jackson. "And which I have, so it's a little bit better. But as far as like, staying home and all that, I think we're moving back into that. I'm anxious about it. I am,"