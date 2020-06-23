BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,356 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total of known cases to 51,595. It marks the first time the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day since early April.
State officials say 95% of the new cases were contracted out in the community.
The current number of deaths statewide rose to 3,021 Tuesday, an increase of 17 from Monday. The daily number of patients hospitalized rose again, up to 646.
A total of 39,792 people have recovered from the virus according to data last updated by the state June 22.
On Friday, the state announced that it had identified and removed 1,666 duplicates and tests of out-of-state residents from its total.
The governor said Monday the state will remain in phase 2 of reopening for at least 28 days and will not advance into phase 3. Phase 3 would have increased varying levels of gatherings and eased some business capacity rules.