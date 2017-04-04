Louisiana's Secretary of State, Tom Schedler attended the Caddo Republicans monthly meet up in Shreveport.
He says his department is working hard to reduce spending by working towards turning over smaller museums to local government and groups. That prevents having to close them down.
Schedler is also working to reduce the number of special elections.
He commented on Governor John Bel Edwards' proposed budget plan--which includes tax hikes.
The legislation will consider that in their next session starting April 10th.
"If I had to gauge it right now in talking to legislators and lobbyists, I think the current version is dead on arrival. But we'll see what happens. The process is just starting. They've offered something. I think there will be a lot of amendments. There will be some changes," said Schedler.
He says-- at the end of the day government will have to make cuts, increase revenue, or have a blend of both to make up for the budget deficit.
Schedler also spoke about voter fraud. He says he's glad the presidential election is over -- after having to deal with allegations that the Russians rigged the system.
He proudly says Louisiana has a solid voting system.
"I speak mostly to Louisiana's issue. Louisiana has Photo ID. Highly controversial issue, but believe me that deters a lot of potential voter fraud," said Schedler.
He points out states that are more vulnerable to fraud., using Oregon as an example --where registration ballots are sent out automatically and ballots are mailed back without requiring identification cards.
Schedler says he thinks internet voting may be too vulnerable to voter fraud, while paper ballots are also the easiest to manipulate.