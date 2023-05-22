SHREVEPORT, La. - In former president Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy voted to impeach him after Trump was already out of office.
On Sunday, Cassidy was asked if he believed Trump could win in the next presidential election, and his answer was no.
“I don't think Trump can win a general election,” Cassidy said. “In the last election cycle we saw, that in all the swing states, almost all—Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona— the candidates for senate that Trump endorsed— all lost."
KTBS 3's political analyst Jeremy Alford says Cassidy has been doing pretty good with Trump predictions so far.
“This is nothing new from Bill Cassidy. He has been one of the more outspoken critics of Donald Trump in recent years…so he's at least staying on theme,” Alford said.
Alford adds that it sends a signal to Louisiana voters that Cassidy is not going to backtrack on some of his previous statements.