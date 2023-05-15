SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana state senator and gubernatorial hopeful Sharon Hewitt is setting the stage for education savings accounts.
She has a resolution instructing the Louisiana Department of Education to come up with a plan this year.
These accounts would give parents control of their child's education dollars through a deposit in an account. The money would come to about five thousand dollars per child.
It could be used for homeschooling as well as a variety of expenses including private school tuition, tutoring, educational therapies, virtual education, and early college courses.
“Part of the state purpose of the resolution is not saying we are going to implement a program. We have to do that through a bill. What this resolution is doing is asking the Department of Education to basically go to work out all of those kinds of details,” says Hewitt.
This resolution will not require the signature of Governor John Bel Edwards, who has opposed education savings accounts and voucher bills in the past.