FILE - In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020, file photo, Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his bill that would eliminate police officers' wide-ranging immunity from civil lawsuits for damages for injury or death, in Baton Rouge, La. On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, a state Senate judiciary committee voted 4-2 against the measure from Jordan to put new restraints on the qualified immunity defense available to law enforcement officers against damage claims for wrongful death or injury. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)