SHREVEPORT, LA - Louisiana State Police confirm one person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Shreveport.
State police have taken over the investigation while police were still on the crime scene. Police originally responded to the scene at 7:34 pm located on the 400 block of West 70th street in Shreveport.
The call was listed as loitering and trespassing. Details of what occurred between the officer and deceased person have not been released.
Officers have an area staged in front of Linwood Public Charter School.
The public information officer for state police is expected to release additional details after further investigation.