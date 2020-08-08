BOSSIER CITY, La - Louisiana State Police along with officers with the Bossier City Police Department are on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Bossier City.
State Police detectives were asked to take over the investigation since it involves Bossier City police.
It happened on the corner of Plaza Circle and Preston Boulevard near the Homewood Suites by Hilton.
Details are limited as state police detectives cover the area and interview possible witnesses.
They say there are multiple bullet casings in front of the homes nearby the hotel.
Stay with us as we continue to cover this developing news.