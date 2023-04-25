NEW ORLEANS, La – A Bossier District Court judge was wrong in ruling the executive director of a recreational and water district was not violating the state’s dual officeholding law, the Louisiana Supreme Court said Tuesday in reversing the lower court decision.
The ruling is likely the final one in a prolonged battle for Robert Berry, who serves as executive director and board member of the Cypress Black Bayou Recreational and Water Conservation District, in trying to keep his two titles.
His legal challenge has been going on since 2020. Berry has been the subject of two lawsuits claiming he violated the dual office-holding law by simultaneously holding the executive director’s job and a spot on the district’s board.
The first lawsuit was filed by Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin then Attorney General Jeff Landry filed a petition to intervene. A Bossier District Court judge sided with Berry in a ruling on Dec. 2, 2020.
The attorney general appealed two district court rulings in Berry’s favor and took the matter to the Louisiana Supreme Court the first time. Marvin did not appeal. The Supreme Court sent the case to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal for reconsideration.
In its ruling in January, the appellate court ruled Berry’s position did not constitute incompatible offices so it said he could keep both positions. But it didn’t end there. The case was again appealed to the Supreme Court.
In its ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court made note that the dual office-holding law recognizes that public officials must “perform the public business in a manner which serves to promote and maintain in the general citizenry, a high level of confidence and trust in public officials.”
That trust is impaired, the court said, when a public official or employee holds two or more public offices or public jobs which conflict. In that regard, the dual office-holding law prohibits the same person from holding two public offices or jobs if the incumbent of one, alone or in conjunction with others, has the power to appoint or remove the incumbent of the other.
Berry has authority, in conjunction with his fellow commissioners, to appoint and remove the district’s executive director. The possession of this power, whether used or not, implicates the public-trust concerns of the dual office-holding law. The law does not suggest a violation of the law is rectified by Berry abstaining from the board’s selection and oversight of the executive director, the Supreme Court said.
Therefore, the Supreme Court said Berry’s authority over the executive director, as granted by law, cannot be divested by a majority vote of the board.