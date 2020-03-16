NEW ORLEANS, La. -- All jury trials -- civil and criminal -- in courts across Louisiana are continued with new dates to be set after March 30, according to an order Monday afternoon from the Louisiana Supreme Court.
The move is in response to Gov. John Bel Edwards' public health emergency announced Friday in an effort to reduce the exposure to the coronavirus.
The order states that all civil and criminal jury trials that are in progress may continue until concluded at the discretion of the local court.
Additionally, all civil trials, hearings and court appearances set for any date between Monday and March 27 are continued to a date that will be set by the local court.
The exceptions are civil protective orders, child in need of care proceedings, emergency child custody matters, proceedings for children removed from their home by emergency court order, proceedings related to emergency interdictions and mental health orders, matters of public health related to this crisis and other emergency matters necessary to protect the health, safety and liberty of individuals as determined by each court.
Criminal initial appearances for adults and juveniles, arraignments for incarcerated individuals and bond hearings will continue as scheduled but will be conducted with the use of telephone and video conferencing whenever possible.
All judges and court clerks are urged to limit in-person courtroom contact as much as possible by utilizing available technologies, including alternative means of filing, teleconferencing, email and videoconferencing.
The Louisiana Supreme Court's order does not prohibit any court proceedings by telephone, video, teleconferencing, or any other means that do not involve in-person contact. The order also does not affect courts’ consideration of matters that can be resolved without in-person proceedings.
“Both the Center for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health have advised people to take precautions in light of the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) outbreak, and Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a public health emergency,” said Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson in a news release. “First and foremost, we must handle this public health crisis in a way that protects the health and safety of everyone at our court facilities, while at the same time, to the extent possible, maintains access to the courts. To that end, we have issued this order to allow access to the courts while balancing the need to be proactive in protecting those who work in and come in contact with those in the court system to help lessen the potential impact and spread of the coronavirus.”