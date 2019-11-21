RUSTON, La. - Ruston and Louisiana Tech have been on the long road to recovery after a massive tornado swept through the city on April 25.
The university announced Thursday renovations to several of its baseball, softball and soccer facilities.
Baseball stadium will remain in the same location.
Both softball and soccer fields will relocate to the rugby field and part of the parking lot north of track and field complex.
Construction will begin after the first of the year.
Louisiana Tech Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland believes the project is a new chapter in the history of the university.
“It was a devastating day in April, but provided us an opportunity for us to be able to do something that we would never have to do,” McClelland said.
Student-athletes also look forward to the new facilities.
“Baseball is getting a state of the art facility that we can host regionals in and it's incredible,” baseball player Taylor Young said.
The price of the project is still not known.