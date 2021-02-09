BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday Phase 2 modified restrictions will continue through the end of February.
"We still have twice as many people in the hospital with COVID as we did over the summer," the governor said. "Additionally, health officials are worried about new strains of the virus."
"There's still a lot to be concerned about," the governor added.
Earlier, he reminded: "It’s time to buckle down with what we know works, and that’s wearing masks, social distancing, staying at home when you are ill and keeping to your own household.”
Louisiana’s current COVID-19 restrictions include:
-All Louisianans are encouraged to avoid gatherings of individuals not part of their households.
-All businesses, private and public sectors, should have as many employees work from home as they can.
-All restaurants are limited to 50% of their indoor capacity. Restaurants should move as much dining outdoors as they can. Social distancing is required.
-For bars in parishes above 5% positivity, bars are closed to indoor sales and consumption but open for outdoor consumption at tables only and at 25% capacity, with a maximum of 50 people. Social distancing is required. Take-out and delivery will still be available.
-Retail businesses may open at 50% capacity, except for essential businesses, as defined by federal guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
-Gyms may be open at 50% of their capacity.
-Places of worship will remain at a maximum of 75% of their capacity or the number of people who can physically distance with at least six feet between each immediate household, whichever is less.
-Barber and beauty shops, and nail salons may open at 50% of their capacity.
-Movie theaters may open at 50% of their capacity.
-Indoor gatherings at event/receptions centers are limited to 25% capacity or up to 75 individuals.
-Outdoor gatherings at event/reception centers are limited to 25% capacity or up to 150 individuals when strict physical distancing is not possible.
-All sporting events will be capped at 25% capacity.