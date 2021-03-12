BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday initial unemployment claims for the week ending March 6 rose to 7,100 from the previous week's total of 6,981.
For a comparison, during the week ending March 7 last year 1,698 claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 6,747 from the previous week’s average.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the first week of March decreased to 48,016 from the previous week's total of 53,212.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 14,199 for the week ending March 7, 2020.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 52,134 from the previous week’s average of 55,308.