BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Oct. 17 dropped to 13,039 from the week ending Oct. 10 total of 13,577.
For a comparison, during the week ending Oct. 19, 2019, 1,792 initial claims were filed. The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 14,093 from the previous week’s average of 14,544.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Oct. 17 decreased to 146,622 from the previous week's total of 165,320.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 13,383 for the week ending Oct. 19, 2019. The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 180,506 from the previous week’s average of 203,532.