BATON ROUGE, La. - A state webpage used to submit unemployment claims was taken down Wednesday after the company that runs it was targeted in an apparent hack.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission said Wednesday afternoon that efforts to restore the page were ongoing. The state said the outage affects nearly 11,000 people currently filing continued claims for unemployment in Louisiana.
Up to 40 states with websites run by the same company, Geographic Solutions, are currently affected by the malware attack, but state officials said Louisiana's unemployment page is being prioritized for restoration.