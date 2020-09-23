BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's online voter registration portal was reportedly unavailable due to "scheduled maintenance" for part of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, prompting outrage and accusations of voter suppression.
It is unclear when the maintenance began, but screenshots of the secretary of state's website included a message that said the website would be offline until midnight on Sept. 23. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday the website appeared to be working again.
The deadline to register to vote in-person and by-mail is Oct. 5, while online registration continues through Oct. 13.
"Unacceptable — and during a pandemic," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wrote on Facebook, sharing a screenshot of the website. "This is beyond reprehensible, absolute dereliction of duty at such a critical time for our city and our nation."
Several social media companies, activists and politicians - including Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin - promoted voter registration Tuesday as part of National Voter Registration Day and Voter Registration Week.
The offline website could become another flashpoint in a series of disputes between Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Ardoin and fellow Republican state lawmakers on voting access for November's presidential election amid a pandemic.
Last week, a federal judge ruled that Louisiana must reinstate coronavirus pandemic voting plans used for summer elections rather than using a more restrictive plan approved by the legislature.
U.S. District Chief Judge Shelly Dick says the state must allow mail voting for people with conditions that make COVID-19 more dangerous, and their caretakers. She also ordered expansion of early voting from seven days to 10 in November, but not in December.