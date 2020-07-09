BATON ROUGE, La.- Saturday, July 11 is Election Day in Louisiana. Only registered Democrats and Republicans will be eligible to vote in the July 11 Presidential Preference Primary, while voters in 24 parishes, regardless of party, may have a local election on their ballot. Among them are Bienville, Caddo, and Natchitoches parishes.
Notable races in northwest Louisiana include mayoral contests in Greenwood, Powhatan and Natchitoches.
The candidates running for mayor of Greenwood are Carter Bedford, Vencil Holmes, and current Greenwood mayor, Frank Stawasz.
In Powhatan, Jamika Neal and Hardrick Rivers are vying the mayor's seat there and in Natchitcohes, David "DJ" Kees, Lee Posey and Ronnie Williams want the mayor's job. Posey currently holds the position.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com. Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile. An ID is required to vote (Louisiana driver's license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote. Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.
Due to COVID-19, some polling places located at nursing homes, senior centers, or other senior-related locations have been moved in accordance with the Secretary of State's Emergency Election Plan. Parish registrars of voters have also notified affected voters by mail with their polling relocations. The list of polling location changes can be viewed on the Secretary of State website here.
Additional precautions are being taken in light of COVID-19, and polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines, Ardoin stated. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.