BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday first-time unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 11 rose to 14,042 from the previous week's total of 9,724.
Hurricane Ida will likely nick the economy's growth in the current July-September quarter, though repairs and rebuilding efforts are expected to make up for some of that in the coming months.
For a comparison, during the week ending Sept. 12, 2020, 16,182 initial claims were filed.
Continued unemployment claims for last week increased to 37,364 from the previous week's total of 33,598.
The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 250,244 for the week ending Sept. 12, 2020.