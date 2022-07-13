SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) sponsored an Apprenticeship Career Fair in Shreveport Wednesday.
Those attending could register for an apprenticeship program.
“Registered apprenticeships prove their importance time and time again by helping Louisiana meet our workforce needs. These careers will prove critical in so many ways, but especially as we begin to capitalize on federal dollars aimed at fixing our state’s critical infrastructure needs,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates.
“The ability to earn while you learn is valuable, and apprentices come away with a set of nationally-recognized skills that will carry them through their career,” Cates said.
Louisiana received its first federal Registered Apprenticeship grant in 2016, and since then, the number of programs has nearly doubled, with 75 opportunities now offered and more than 3,800 active apprentices.
Program sponsors in Louisiana are now also eligible for a tax credit equal to $1.25/hour worked per calendar year up to $1,250 for each eligible apprentice.
For more information on Registered Apprenticeship programs in Louisiana, click here.