SHREVEPORT, La. - A big event will soon be underway geared toward helping local workers find a job and get the necessary training they'll need to do so.
The DeSoto Parish Resource Fair will kicks off next week and with it the very first stop for the Louisiana Workforce Commission Mobile Bus. It isn't your normal bus, because when this one pulls into town it brings with it opportunities.
"The Work Force Innovation Opportunity Act will help people of ages, especially those 16 to 24-years-old. We also have an adult program and a dislocated worker program," said Robin Berry, One-Stop operations manager.
It's all happening at the Mansfield Middle School 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
"You can apply for services, go to school, help with tuition and books and get different supportive services you may need to complete your training. It's all going to be available," Berry said.
You'll be asked to sign in and then have your questions ready for a number of job opportunities in and around DeSoto Parish.
