SHREVEPORT, La - Labor Day weekend is traditionally a time to fire up the grill and enjoy quality time with family outdoors.
This year things are different due to the pandemic. And as a result, many are opting to stay at home and use curb-side service or cater their labor day meal.
Especially when it comes to barbecue.
Some customers say with all that's happened in 2020 they want to keep things simple this year and order take-out.
Harvey Clay has been owner of real barbecue and more on Fairfield Avenue for over ten years.
He says hurry up and order your food ahead of time because the lines could be long.
"The first thing to do is to order early," Clay said. "You have to order early. We figure somewhere about a 1/3 of a pound to 1/2 of a pound per person is a normal amount of food that you might want to have on-hand to cover your people. But order the food, plan it out and let us prepare it. But you need to order early because this parking lot will be full on Monday."
He says Labor Day is usually one of his busiest times of year and he expects the same to happen this weekend.
Clay says he offers hope to his customers and encourages them to look at their blessings instead of their troubles.
clay says -- his twenty-five years of being a car salesman -- helped to prepare him as a leader -- for such a time as this.
Meanwhile over on Hollywood Avenue you could see and smell the barbecue pit from BJ's Barb-B-Que On Wheels.
Chasisty Mitchell -- says she plans to cater her labor day meal -- but hopes others will take the pandemic seriously.
"Yes, people are tired of the pandemic," Mitchell said. "But, as a registered nurse, I would like to encourage everyone to continue to social distance. If you can't, please wear your mask. Although people think it's a conspiracy theory, this is true deadly virus. And I would like to see everybody make it to next year who can."
Mike Thomas, owner of Legends Barbershop in Shreveport, says he will definitely order his meal to go this weekend.
"Ribs, chicken, sausage, I've ordered everything that BJ cooks. If I don't get on the grill, I'm coming to one person. And one person only - that's BJ. He's the man."
Mitchell says she understands people want their freedom back. She said she feels social distancing and wearing a mask will help get things back to normal.