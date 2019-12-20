SHREVEPORT, La. – Elected officials and citizens were visibly disappointed during this week’s council meeting while discussing the city’s funding for the pipeline infrastructure.
Mayor Adrian Perkins wants to renegotiate the terms of the original consent decree. And he expressed his concern on costs being passed on to taxpayers. Perkins said, “We want to try to mitigate any type of financial pressure on the citizens of Shreveport.”
Burns McDonnell, the contracting and consulting firm hired by the city, was represented by it’s Senior Vice President Ron Coker. Coker said that the projected amount of 350M is closer to 1B.
The city does not have the proper funding and can potentially be fined by the EPA and DOJ for failure to meet completion deadlines.