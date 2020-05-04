SHREVEPORT, La. -- There's a scramble to get personal protection equipment to staff at a nursing and rehab center where there's an apparent lack of use of PPE amid a cluster of COVID-19 cases.
According to one source, a staffer at Highland Place Rehab & Nursing Center in Shreveport says they have 55 patients that are COVID-19 positive. That's just more than a third of the center's 155 patients, according to that staffer.
Asked if the staff has PPE to treat coronavirus patients, the staffer replied, "We do not. Nor are we being allowed to use PPE purchased and donated."
Word of the safety concern has spread in the medical community. A doctor at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport indicates the problem may go beyond Highland Place.
That doctor wrote to our source, "I'm having difficulty discharging my patients to nursing homes. Apparantly they don't have adequate PPE. Especially Highland Place... ...I can't keep all these Covid patients who I'm doing nothing for in the hospital simply because they are Covid."
Grayson Boucher heads the Shreveport City Council's Public Safety Committee. He's heard the concerns.
"I immediately got in touch with the sheriffs department and have been in contact with Homeland Security to make sure that we secure at Highland Place and all our nursing homes in our city the proper PPE that they need, and make sure that they understand through the Department of Health how they can get the PPE themselves," Boucher said.
"It's not their job to do that," Boucher said of Homeland Security to donate its surplus PPE to healthcare workers. "But we're trying to do this in an emergency situation to get them what they need."
Highland Place is on Irving Place at Wichita in Councilwoman LeVette Fuller's district. She says, "If the complaints that I've heard can be confirmed, this situation shows brazen disregard for the well being of residents and staff of the nursing home.
"I support a full investigation by appropriate licensing and regulatory offices," Fuller added.
Dr. Martha Whyte, regional director for the Louisiana Department of Health, says the state supplied PPE to Highland Place, and that more is on the way.
Our call for comment was not returned by the top administrator at Highland Place.
Our source would not disclose the names of the Highland Place staffer or doctor they communicated with.