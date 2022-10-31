Jan. 6

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has scheduled its next hearing for Oct. 13, 2022, pushing the investigation back into the limelight less than three weeks before the midterm election that will determine control of Congress. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. - An Acadiana man who posted photos to social media from inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection but denied committing any violence during the attack has landed a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Cody Connell

Cody Connell, of Vivian, La., (right) was identified through his own video and posts to social media, according to an affidavit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice. 

Of three Louisianans, including one from Vivian, charged in connection to the pro-Trump mob, he’s the first to admit guilt in the assault that caused millions in damage, left seven dead and injured dozens, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Vaughn Gordon of Lafayette signed a statement saying he traveled with a friend to Washington to join the “Stop the Steal” rally protesting Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory. He later marched to the Capitol and entered the building along with several thousand other rioters around 2 p.m. as the attack intensified, according to the statement signed by Gordon and filed in federal court.

Read more on the three Louisiana men charged in the Jan. 6 riot from our news partner The Advocate.

Report a typo on this article
0
2
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments