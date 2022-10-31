BATON ROUGE, La. - An Acadiana man who posted photos to social media from inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection but denied committing any violence during the attack has landed a plea deal with federal prosecutors.
Of three Louisianans, including one from Vivian, charged in connection to the pro-Trump mob, he’s the first to admit guilt in the assault that caused millions in damage, left seven dead and injured dozens, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Vaughn Gordon of Lafayette signed a statement saying he traveled with a friend to Washington to join the “Stop the Steal” rally protesting Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory. He later marched to the Capitol and entered the building along with several thousand other rioters around 2 p.m. as the attack intensified, according to the statement signed by Gordon and filed in federal court.
