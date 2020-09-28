DUSON, La - Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a toddler.
A two-year-old child was found deceased in a vehicle on Andres Road off Cameron Street, in Duson.
"The sheriff's office received a call just before 2 p.m. today, and we responded to the 6900 block of Cameron Street in response to a deceased two-year-old that was in a vehicle here at this location," said Sheriff's spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti Brinkley.
No other details were immediately available; deputies are investigating the child's death, the spokesman said.
This is the 23rd child to die in a hot car nationwide and the first in Louisiana this year according to KidsAndCars.org.
Louisiana ranks #7 in the nation based on the number of child hot car deaths with 37 fatalities since 1993. The last two years were the worst years in U.S. history for child hot car deaths with a total of at least 107 children that died.
"We are currently lower than the average number of hot car deaths for this time of year due to the pandemic, but we are concerned that the numbers could increase as routines continue to shift and families begin going back to work and school," said Amber Rollins, Director of KidsAndCars.org.
On average, about 56% of hot car deaths are the result of children being unknowingly left in vehicles while about 26% involve children who got into vehicles on their own. Although, this year approximately 40% of fatalities involved a child who got into a vehicle on their own.