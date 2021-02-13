BATON ROUGE, La- The Republican Party of Louisiana's Executive Committee unanimously voted Saturday to censure Senator Bill Cassidy over his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during Trump's second impeachment trial.
Cassidy was one of seven Republicans to cast a 'guilty' vote during the trial, along with all 50 democrats, for a total of 57 votes. Democrats failed to get the two-thirds majority needed to convict the former president on a charge of "incitement of insurrection."
The committee released the following statement:
The Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Louisiana has unanimously voted to censure Senator Bill Cassidy for his vote cast earlier today to convict former President Donald J. Trump on the impeachment charge.
In a tweet shortly after 3 p.m., the LAGOP said, "We condemn, in the strong possible terms, the vote today by Sen. Cassidy to convict former President Trump. Fortunately, clearer heads prevailed and President Trump has been acquitted of the impeachment charge filed against him."
Cassidy said after the trial concluded that he "voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty." His full statement can be found here. His counterpart, Sen. John Kennedy, voted not guilty.
Less severe than an expulsion, a censure is a formal statement of disapproval and is sometimes referred to as a condemnation or denouncement.