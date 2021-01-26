SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fallout over President Joe Biden cancelling the Keystone XL Pipeline is bringing some fame to an an Arklatex man who is one of the 11,000 workers laid off.
Neal Crabtree is a welding foreman from Fouke, Arkansas. He was on the job in Nebraska when he got the news last week that Biden signed the executive order that shut down the pipeline's construction.
One emotional Facebook post about his layoff and 3.5 thousand shares later, Crabtree is all over the internet and in front of the camera for Fox News shows. That may not be all.
"I'm getting phone calls every minute it seems like for different shows and emails," Crabtree says of his sudden demand. "I just want my job back and I'm going to fight for it."
Asked how he's going to do that, Crabtree pointed to our camera and said, "Things like this right here, sir. Try to get my message out. Try to talk some common sense into politicians if that's possible."
After an appearance on Hannity on Monday night, Crabtree was back in the KTBS 3 Newsroom Tuesday morning, where our station uplinked his latest live cable news interview for Fox's The Faulkner Focus.
In part of the interview, Crabtree told the national audience of the need for the pipeline, saying, "A pipeline can do this safer. Common sense tells you that. Common sense says we don't need to be putting American workers out of a job right now. Common sense says this pipeline needs to be built. But common sense seems to be lacking in some of the early days of the decisions of this administration."
Crabtree noted that Canadian crude that would've come down the pipeline into the U.S. already comes across in railcars.
He says his Facebook post about getting laid off got noticed because he wrote how he had to go to his truck and cry.
"The president, it was easy for him. He just signed a piece of paper. I got to go look at these people in their faces, and tell them they don't have a job anymore. That's hard to do," Crabtree explained.
Crabtree knew Biden had campaigned against fossil fuels, but was still surprised the president stopped the pipeline so quickly.
"Not with the COVID and the job losses already. Why compound the problem by adding more to the unemployment rates?" Crabtree said.
The Biden administration has said laid off fossil fuel workers should look for green energy jobs as it pursues climate conscious initiatives. But Crabtree is concerned he'd have to start out at the bottom, after building a 25-year welding career that he and his three sons depend on.