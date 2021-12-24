DOYLINE , La. — Multiple fire departments and emergency crews are on the scene working a large fire that started Friday at Lake Bistineau in Doyline, according to Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker.
Parker said the fire has already burned approximately 150 acres of lake bed. The sheriff is urging motorists to avoid the area as firefighters attempt to protect homes in the vicinity.
“Citizens are urged to avoid the area due to emergency vehicles needing access to the small roads going to the lake,” said Parker.
According to the Parker, the forestry department is preparing to take an aerial view to access the extent of the fire.
This is a developing story.