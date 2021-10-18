LAKE BISTINEAU -- A fishing pier at the Lake Bistineau spillway has been condemned and will be removed starting next week.
During the demolition process, which begins next Monday, the road leading to the spillway and pier may be temporarily closed to public access.
The pier is actually a section of the old Highway 154 bridge. But it's been used as a spot for fishermen to dangle their hooks for 20 years.
The pier -- or old bridge -- was left intact after the new Lake Bistineau bridge was built in 2001. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has owned and maintained the pier as it became a popular bank fishing location.
LDWF said the pier has pier has deteriorated over the years to the point of becoming unstable and is no longer safe for public use. If it collapsed then it could cause damage to the spillway and control gates, threatening the integrity of the structures that control water levels on the lake.