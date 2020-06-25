HOMER, La. — The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Ruston man who drowned in Lake Claiborne Wednesday.
The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Lane McGaha, according to Claiborne Sheriff Ken Bailey.
The man’s body was recovered from the waters of Lake Claiborne after a fisherman discovered him in the water around 5 p.m. and notified authorities.
McGaha, who was operating a boat alone on the lake, may have accidentally fallen overboard, possibly due to a medical issue, Bailey told KTBS Wednesday.
The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation into this incident remains open.
McGaha’s body was sent to Little Rock, Ark. to undergo an autopsy. As of early Thursday afternoon the autopsy results were pending.