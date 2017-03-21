A plan to help 14 struggling Caddo Parish schools is tied to the closing or consolidation of three campuses.
Lakeshore Middle School will close, while Fair Park and Booker T. Washington will merge. Fair Park will become a middle school, serving students from Lakeshore and Booker T. Washington. Booker T. Washington will take the high school students from Fair Park, and will convert to serving only grades 9-12.
Queensborough and Atkins elementary schools, which were on the chopping block, will stay open.
School board members voted 11-1 for the plan, with Bonita Douzart casting the lone dissenting vote.
Some students reacted to the news with tears, and parents spoke out against the changes -- again -- before the board voted.
"Soon we will have a lot of vacant property in our communities that will house homeless people, and just a lot of bad things will happen," said Middie Farrow, Shreveport resident. "Our children will look and see, those are the schools I once attended, and they will be standing out waiting for buses to take them to other places."
Some students are concerned about all the changes, and the effect they will have on their education.
"This is how my school board views my education, and really just feels that my education alone with 700 other students wasn't worth saving and preserving as is?" said Marlon Blackshire, junior at Fair Park.
The school improvement plan includes incentives to attract certified, experienced teachers to the struggling schools and more decision-making authority for principals.